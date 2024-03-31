Madelyn Tyler (1936-2024)

STRONG – Madelyn Tyler, 87, passed away peacefully on March 25, 2024, at the Androscoggin Hospice House, with family by her side. Madelyn was born on July 19, 1936, in Bangor Maine, the daughter of Jim Badershall and Lila (Elliott) Badershall. Madelyn grew up on the family farm in Freeman. She attended and graduated from The little Red Schoolhouse in Freeman. It was in this small town in Maine, where she continued to live out her days. Madelyn worked for many years at Fosters Manufacturing, then as a cook for Adams Rib.

Some of Madelyn’s hobbies included cooking (for pretty much everyone), She also loved watching cooking shows. Her daughter Sherry said, “Madelyn would not pick up the phone if her cooking shows were on” She liked watching tv in general. Enjoying some evening Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. Madelyn also loved playing cards. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Another favorite past time was being outdoors in her garden.

Madelyn is predeceased by her parents, Jim and Lila (Elliott) Badershall; her daughter, Shirley Walker; and brothers, Lew Badershall and Bob Elliott. She is survived by her daughters, Sherry Tanguay and husband Norm Tanguay, Brenda Luce and husband Lee Luce; son, Randy Walker and wife Sonja Walker; grandchildren, Corey Walker and wife Jen Walker, Amy Walker and significant other Shane, Glendon Ladd, Sarah Ryan and husband Lance Ryan, Shannon Walker and significant other Adam Mancini, Katie Walker and husband Yury Slutskiy, Loghan Stover and husband Tim Stover, Zandra Williams and husband Rob Williams; great grandchildren, Dalton Walker, Hailey Walker, Brayden and Collin Williams, Lila and Landen Ryan, Zack and Trevor Lorom, Hattie Stover, Misha Walker, and Emmett Walker; and Joe Ladd who Madelyn considered to be her son in law.

The family would like to thank the caring and compassionate staff of Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Health for taking such good care of Madelyn. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Madelyn’s name to Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington Maine, where photos, memories and condolences may be shared at dsfuneral.com.