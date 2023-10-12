Mahlon Tate, 80, of Farmington, Maine passed away on September 26th.

Mahlon grew up in Otis, Maine. He and his brother Raymond passed their childhood years surrounded by grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. Together they shared a childhood filled with high adventure in the woods, lakes and blueberry fields that instilled in Mahlon a love of the outdoors, animals and the quiet solitude that nature provides.

As an adult, Mahlon returned to Otis every year to help his father rake blueberries. He was always the biggest kid in the field. He passed on his ability to find humor and joy in the simple tasks of farm life to his nieces and nephews, who anxiously awaited his return each August.

After serving overseas in the military, Mahlon traveled across the country, making friends and collecting stories along the way. He found peace in nature once again by completing the Appalachian trail. This adventure, as well as many others, formed the basis of so many of Mahlon’s stories. A lucky listener never knew quite where one of his stories was going, but they never failed to entertain or educate.

Mahlon settled in Eustis in 1985, building a log cabin Homestead and living simply for many years. Friends and family were inspired by his resilience and gentleness in which he chose to live with nature.

Mahlon is pre-deceased by his father Donald Tate, mother Vera (Bell) Tate, and brother Raymond Tate. He is survived by his wife Linda Tate, stepson and daughter-in-law Kirk and JoAnne Doyle, and their two children Lydia and Haven Doyle. His sister-in-law Peggy Tate and two nieces Jamie and Darcy Tate. His nephew and wife Wes and Rhonda Tate and their four children Dallas, Rowan, Benjamin and Avalon. His two “sisters” Mattie Treadwell and Brenda Scribner and her family, and lots of close cousins and friends.

Some may question the picture I chose to go along with my husband’s obituary, but this picture captures so well who he was to me.

Mahlon was a good man, the most well-rounded person I’ve ever known. He could drop a tree on a dime and haul the wood with his horses. He could draw, sew, write poetry, make music, dance and he could make a mean biscuit! He was intelligent and creative and strove for perfection in everything he did. He built beautiful log cabins, doors, unique locks, carved ax handles, little animals, and toys for children. He also built wagons, trailers, a beautiful barn, several animal houses and so much more.

Mahlon was also a deep thinker. He spent his life in search of answers and an inner peace. I hope he has found that now. He was very concerned about the environment, politics, and eating good healthy foods. Although Mahlon considered himself an introvert and lived a life of mostly solitude, he loved people – and he loved them well. He loved listening to other’s stories and had plenty of his own to share. He was well read and could converse about any subject. Most of all though, he loved sharing stories of his childhood. I treasure those stories.

Mahlon stole my heart 13 years ago and we lived a good and simple life of farming, gardening, and walking in the woods. I love him more than words can express and his passing leaves a huge void in my world, but so many memories.

I love you Mahlon Tate.