Malcolm Edward Orff (1933-2024)

Malcolm Edward Orff “Mac” 90, of East Wilton, Maine passed away peacefully on Monday morning, March 4, 2024 at Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn.

He was born in Guilford, Maine on August 19,1933, a son of Ruel and Hazel (Mayo) Orff. He was the youngest of five children.

Mac graduated from Wilton Academy in 1951 and married Myrna Ledger on October 4, 1952 at the First Congregational Church in Wilton.

He was employed at Brookside Filling Station, Livermore Shoe, Androscoggin International Paper Mill and Champion International Paper Mill before retiring in 1995.

Mac loved to work on his wood lots and grow vegetables, berries and flowers. He always maintained a beautiful yard which he took great pride in on the Temple Rd. in East Wilton. Mac also loved to sit on his sun porch looking out over the beautiful view in front of his home.

Mac enjoyed the outdoors rabbit hunting and fly fishing the many lakes, ponds and mountains of western and northern Maine.

Mac is survived by his loving daughter Joy Frankio of North Conway, NH; Four granddaughters; Holly Perreault (Richard), Heather Frankio, Kara Coville, and Katherine Coville; Four great grandchildren; sister-in-law Joyce Orff, family friend Barbara Black;and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his wife of 61 years Myrna, daughter Julia Coville, three sisters, Helen Toothaker (Rudolph), Reta Whinery (Edgar), Mary Farnum (George) brother, Ruel Orff, Jr., sister-in-law Glenda Richards (Gilbert) and a nephew Gilbert N. Richards.

A special thank you to Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice, caregivers that helped him remain in his home, Orchard Park Assisted Living and special friends who went out of their way to make Mac’s life more enjoyable.

At Malcolm’s request there will be no funeral service.

There will be a private interment at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton in the spring. Memories may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington is honored to be caring for Malcolm’s cremation care.