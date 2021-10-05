Marcia L. Hardy (1943-2021)

NORTH JAY – Marcia L. Hardy, 78 currently of Terre Haute, Indiana previously from North Jay, Maine, passed peacefully on September 28, 2021, surrounded by loved ones.

She was born June 12, 1943, in Gardiner and attended Wilton Academy for most of her school years. Marcia worked at the Wilton Forster Mill for many years and was a member of the North Jay Firemen’s Axillary. She was a crafter of quilts, unique beaded suncatchers and many hats, scarfs and mittens she donated to local charities. She enjoyed Bluegrass music, going to the beach and traveling after her retirement.

Last year she lost the love of her life, Dale, after being together over 52 years. Predeceased by her mother Margaret Buckingham, her father Wendell Buckingham, stepfather Jasper Buckingham, brother Dale Buckingham, sisters Julie Buckingham. Muriel Buckingham, and three grandchildren Brian, Rebecca, and Samantha.

Survived by five daughters, Lynne, Barbara, Cheryl, Donna and Carol, her brother Melvin Buckingham, seven grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.

For the past 16 years, she and Dale had spent their winters at their home in Texas. Marcia’s dry wit and sense of humor never left her, no matter where she was.

Following Marcia’s wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral services. She will be laid to rest at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton, Maine.