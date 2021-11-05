Margaret Gordon Hale Bushnell (1929-2021)

Margaret Gordon Hale Bushnell gained her angel wings on October 24, 2021. She was born on 11 February 1929 to Nova Lucille Jones Hale and Maurice Perkins Hale in Powell Wyoming. She grew up on her parents’ farm, milking cows, herding sheep on her horse Prince, and helping in the fields. She left home after high school and attended several colleges. She finally graduated from University of Maine-Farmington with a BA in education while raising teenagers. She married Robert Thomas Bushnell (dec) and they had four children. She taught school for several years in multi-grade classrooms before getting her certificate to teach special education kids. Margaret traveled to Europe and Thailand, thoroughly enjoying her experiences. She lived in Maine for 40 years and moved to Albuquerque to be with some of her children in 2000.

Margaret loved her children, extended family, and many friends very much. She felt that her greatest creative act was to raise her children. Unfazed by no grandchildren, she adopted Sonya and Ethan who brought great joy to her life.

Margaret also loved her church La Mesa Presbyterian Church in Albuquerque and Fairbanks Union Church in Fairbanks, Maine. She devoted much of her time to the programs and projects of these churches especially those which served those in need of help. She taught Sunday school for many years. She saw God in every aspect of her life and the world around her.

Margaret is survived by her four children and their families: Darcy Bushnell (Kris), David Henry Bushnell (Ping and their daughter Jin), Charles Daniel Bushnell, and Margaret Ellen Bushnell as well as her Thai family, Jew, Thom, Tat, and Mim. Her parents, brothers – Maurice Perkins Hale Jr and David Alexander Hale, daughter-in-law Pairat Ratanna Sangsunt, and several dearest friends predeceased her.

There will be 2 services. The first will be at Manzano del Sol Retirement Village, 5201 Roma Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87108 on Nov. 6 at 2pm in the chapel. The second will be at La Mesa Presbyterian Church, 7401 Copper Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87108 on Nov. 20 at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to La Mesa Presbyterian Church, General Fund, 7401 Copper Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87108