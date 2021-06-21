Marguerite Ruth Grant (1926-2021)

NEW SHARON – Marguerite Ruth Grant, 95, recently of Skowhegan and formerly of New Sharon, died peacefully at her home with her family by her side, on June 19, 2021.

Peggie was born on January 4, 1926 in Boston, Massachusetts to the late Henrietta (McKinnon) Follett and George Elmer Follett. She was educated in Jamaica Plains, Massachusetts. She married Gerald A. Grant on August 1, 1945 and they enjoyed over 33 years of marriage before Ged’s passing in 1979. They made their home in New Sharon, where they raised their two children, Geraldine and David. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends, but she will always be in our hearts.

Peggie is survived by daughter, Geraldine and husband Bruce Buzzell; son, David and wife Linda Grant; grandchildren, Anthony (Michelle) Buzzell, Kevin (Cathy) Buzzell, Christopher (Jolene) Grant and Michael (Christos Skantzaris) Grant; great-grandchildren, Joseph (Marissa Hawes) Buzzell, Rebecca (Kyle Conley) Buzzell, Tyler Buzzell, Aidan Grant and Grace Grant; great-great grandchildren, Michael Conley, Grace Buzzell and Bailee Hawes; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Dorothy West and husband, Edward; brothers, Jack Hatcher, Andrew Follett and wife Helen; and nephew Alan Follett.

Out of respect for Peggie’s wishes there will be no services. Burial will be at the Maine Veteran’s Cemetery in Augusta. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you send a donation in Peggie’s memory to a charity of your choice. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.