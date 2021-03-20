Marie Campbell (1936-2021)

PHILLIPS — Marie Janice Campbell, 85, passed away on March 16, 2021 at the home of her son Ruben, where she had resided since January. She was born on Feb. 29, 1936 in Rangeley, daughter of Paul and Charlotte (Lamb) Pillsbury. She graduated from high school in 1955. On Jan. 28, 1961, Marie married Lester Campbell and he predeceased her on Dec. 27, 2008. Over the years, Marie worked at Forster Manufacturing and at Lauri Enterprises where she retired from. She attended the Mountain View Bible Church in New Vineyard. Marie enjoyed gardening, bird watching, puzzles, cooking, and

spending time with her family.

Marie is survived by her son, Ruben Campbell and wife Karen of Phillips; daughter, Cindy Fletcher and

husband Jody of New Vineyard; step daughter in-law, Alyce Campbell of New Sharon; sisters, Marilyn

Howard and husband Pete of Strong and Lucretia Dudley of Phillips; granddaughters, Amanda

Purrington and husband Matthew of Gray, Heather Campbell of Phillips, Heidi Neil and husband Ted of Strong, Shania Campbell of Phillips, Kim Donaghy, Tina Belanger and husband Ronald of Van Buren; grandsons, Wyatt Campbell of Phillips, Michael Campbell and Brian Donaghy; great grandchildren, Abby, Sam, Maddy, Kaity, Cierra, Haylee, Makinzzy, Evan, Colby and Kamaryn. She was predeceased by her parents; husband Lester; stepson, Joe Campbell; brothers, Oscar, Arlo and Kendall; sisters, Rebecca, Rowena and Lillian; and half-sister, Emma.

Donations in Marie’s memory may be sent to the Mountain View Bible Church, 26 Church St., New

Vineyard, ME 04956. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.