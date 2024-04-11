Marilyn Baker (1932-2024)

WILTON – Marilyn Virginia Kelley Baker, born June 1, 1932, passed away on April 1, 2024.

Marilyn resided at Edgewood Rehabilitation & Living Center in Farmington Maine, for the past four years where she enjoyed playing beano and taking part in arts and crafts. She loved reading, knitting and crocheting gifts for others and was incredibly pleased when someone asked her to make something for them.

Marilyn was born in Vienna Maine, to Maurice R. Kelley and Helen E. Ridley Kelley. She was one of six children (Hazel, Milton, Marie, Bob, and Priscilla).

Marilyn had two children Philip and Vickie when she met and married Richard C. Baker who had a son, Brian. They were married for 43 years and lived in Dryden, ME.

Marilyn was predeceased by her parents; husband; two sisters, (Hazel and Priscilla), two brothers, (Milton and Bob) and youngest son, Brian. She is survived by her son, Philip (Kelley) Baker of Woolwich, ME; daughter, Vickie D Robbins of Wilton, ME; 7 grandchildren and their children; along with many nephews and nieces.

Marilyn loved to brook fish and take small walks in the woods to find lady slippers. She was an avid seamstress who made a lot of clothes for all her children and grandchildren. Two of her greatest achievements were making two wedding dresses: one for Phil’s wife Sophie and one for her granddaughter Athena.

There will be a graveside service later this spring.

Arrangements are under the care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington Maine, where memories, photos and condolences may be shared at dsfuneral.com.