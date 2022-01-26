Marilyn J. Howard (1934-2022)

STRONG – Marilyn J. Howard, 87, passed away on January 22, 2022, at her home on the Pillsbury Road in Strong. She was born on May 13, 1934 in Dallas Plantation, daughter of Paul and Charlotte (Lamb) Pillsbury. On January 21, 1951, Marilyn married “Pete” Howard in Strong. She worked at Forster’s and the Strong Nursing Home. Also, she worked for others doing babysitting, house cleaning, and mending, but primarily she was a mother and homemaker. Marilyn was a Charter Member of the Strong Church of the Nazarene.

Marilyn is survived by her children, Sandra and Paul of Strong, Charlotte of Waterville, Wanda of Chesterville, Carlotta of Fayette, and Albert of Avon; eight grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren; and her sister Lucretia Dudley of Farmington.

There will be a Memorial Service on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 11 am, at the Nazarene Church, 78 North Main St., in Strong. Burial will be on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 1 pm, at 121 Pillsbury Road in Strong. Rain date will be May 15, 2022.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.