Marjorie Andrews Grover (1935-2021)

JAY – Marjorie Andrews Grover, 86, passed away on August 13, 2021 at Pinewood Terrace in Farmington.

She was born on February 27, 1935, in New Haven, Connecticut, daughter of Henry and Ruth (Marden) Andrews. Marjorie graduated from Farmington High School in the class of 1953. She was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church in Jay. Marjorie enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting and ready Amish books.

Marjorie is survived by her children, Cynthia Wentzell of Windsor, Richard Grover of Windsor, Michael Grover of Bangor, Claire Grover of Livermore Falls, and Valerie Grover of Livermore Falls; her siblings, Betsy Graves, George Andrews, and Hervey Andrews, all of Temple, and Beverly Porter of Farmington Falls. She was predeceased by her children, Robert Grover Jr., Beverly Tucker, and Stanley Grover.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.