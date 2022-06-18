Marjorie Anne (Gaskell) Goodwin (1929-2022)

CUMBERLAND – Marjorie Anne (Gaskell) Goodwin, 93, of Farmington, died Tuesday June 15, 2022 after a short illness and a longer struggle with dementia at the Heron House in Cumberland.

She was born at the family home in Farmington on June 13, 1929 to Arthur L and Nellie M. (Rose) Gaskell. She graduated from Farmington High School in 1947 and went to Westbrook Junior College graduating in 1949. After college she worked in Portland for the Cummings Brother Wholesale Grocers and Aetna Life group insurance for several years. She returned to Farmington and went to work for the University of Maine Co-op Extension retiring in 1994 after 38 years.

She was married to Ralph E Goodwin who predeceased her. Her two siblings Arthur H. (Jack) Gaskell and Marion R. (Gaskell) Mitchell also predeceased her. She is survived by her daughter Sandra Blanchard (Dennis), three grandchildren Althea (Nate), David (Danielle) and Curtis (Sarah) and 3 great grandchildren Elias, Leo and Ellie Mae. She is also survived by her nieces Beverly Walker (Jack) and Janet O’Neil (Dennis), her nephew Arthur Gaskell (Sharon), her stepdaughter Brenda Herbert, cousins Bob Verhoeven (Joannie) and Paul Verhoeven (Julia) and numerous grand nieces and nephews.

She had a lifelong love of animals from her early years, living at the former Stanwood Park Zoo and working at the family farm during her school years and after her return to Farmington. She was a horse lover and owned three horses at different times, Red Chief, a retired Calvary horse, Wise Wonder Girl, a Tennessee Walker mare and Misty. She owns several Boxers and many cats throughout her life. She loved the outdoors, hunted, fished, and was a knowledgeable gardener and lifelong walker.

She was an independent, strong, hard-working woman with many interests and friends. You always knew where you stood with her. You also knew you could count on her help in times of need. She will be missed by all. May God Bless her.

We thank the compassionate and caring staff at the Heron House in Cumberland for her care these last weeks. If you would care to make a contribution in her memory to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938; her family would be most appreciative.

A memorial service will be held in July when the family can gather. Memories may be share in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care and memorial services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.