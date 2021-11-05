Marjorie W. Collins (1925-2021)

RANGELEY – It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to our precious mom, Marjorie Weeks Collins of Rangeley, who passed away peacefully of natural causes at the age of 96, on October 31, 2021, at the Gorham House. Margie was the third child of twelve children born to Flora and Lewis Weeks of Portland. She graduated from Deering High School in 1943, and Gorham State Teachers in 1947. After a brief move to Denver, Colorado, Margie returned to Maine and began her teaching career in the Rangeley Elementary school system, teaching mostly in grades 5 and 6. When Marge took leave to raise her young children, she continued to teach young polio victims and special needs children at her home, until she was able to return full time. While living in Rangeley, she met the love of her life, Ardine “Tiny” Collins. They were married in 1950 at the Stroudwater Baptist Church in Portland. They celebrated 67 years together before Tiny passed in 2018. After retiring from teaching, Margie volunteered at the Franklin Memorial Hospital and Rangeley Public Library. She soon became a part time employee at the library and retired (again) at the age of 75. She continued to volunteer for many more years. She had a great love for reading and always had a book going. Many folk driving by their house would mention that they could see Tiny working on a puzzle and Margie reading, through their big picture window. When not reading, Tiny and Marge were playing games – both were regulars at cribbage games and Beano, and the grandkids were invited to join in on the games of Uno and SkipBo when visiting.

Marge was small and quiet, but nonetheless a very busy woman, dedicated to her routines and hobbies. When the kids were young, the family spent nearly every winter weekend (and weekday snow days!) skiing at Saddleback Mountain. She learned to play golf in the early 60’s with several other Rangeley ladies, and they played together nearly every weekday afternoon through the summer months. Margie loved the sport in spite of her terrible backswing, and played well into her 70’s. Margie also loved blueberry picking and nurturing her flower garden. She was always inviting her nieces and nephews from the Portland area to come spend a vacation in Rangeley in the summer, and several spent the entire summer with the family, working summer jobs.

Margie and Tiny were communicants of the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd. For years, when it came time for the sermon, Margie would slip out and go downstairs to bake her famous blueberry muffins that became the favorite part of the after-service get-togethers, and the downfall of many Rangeley diets. Marge also made a molasses-based bread that few could resist, and she baked several loaves weekly. The family lovingly called it “Mimi Bread.” “Mimi Toast” remains everyone’s treasured memory of overnight visits to Mimi and Barpa’s house. Margie was an honorary member of the Franklin County Retired Educators and was their treasurer for many years. She received their Community Leadership Award in 2006. She was also a member of the Summit Rebekah Lodge.

Marjorie is survived by her children, Debbie Kidder and husband Jim of Farmington, Tom and wife Beth of Naples, Myra and fiancée David of Oakland, Dean and wife Barbara of Temple; eight grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, and one great, great grandchild; siblings, Jean Atwood of Reserve, NM, Donald Weeks and wife Margie of Scarborough, Janice Hilton of Yarmouth, Judy Lonstein and husband Larry of Portland; and sister in-law, Anne Weeks of Scarborough. She was predeceased by the love of her life, Tiny; son, Danny; her parents; and her siblings, Nellie Small, Betty Luther, Jim Weeks, Flora Weeks, Dick Weeks, Calvin Weeks, and Warren Weeks.

Donations in Margie’s memory may be sent to the Church of the Good Shepherd, PO Box 156, Rangeley, ME 04970 or to the Rangeley Public Library, PO Box 381, Rangeley, ME 04970.

A Celebration of Marjorie’s long and giving life will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 2 p.m., at the Church of the Good Shepherd, 2614 Main St., in Rangeley. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.