Mark Folk (1961-2023)

FAYETTE, Maine – Mark N. Folk, age 61, died Saturday, August 12, 2023 at Maine General Medical Center of pneumonia. He had multiple chronic ailments, was at peace with dying, and his family was present to wish him farewell. Mark was born in Fort Sill, OK on December 2, 1961, a son of Dallas N. and Janet E. (Syson) Folk. He was an avid outdoorsman from the time he could chase a frog.

He was a graduate of Maranacook High School and attended the University of Maine, majoring in Soils Management.

Mark was employed by several golf courses in Maine, especially enjoying the role of Assistant Superintendent. He also spent time in landscaping, retail, and per diem at a children’s group home. His final 20 years were dedicated to caring for his wife, family, friends, dogs and cats, home, and hobbies. He was a fisherman, a sailor, a hunter, a tennis player, and, for the last decade, an officer in the Central Maine Gold Prospectors Club.

Mark is survived by his wife of 27 years, Lisa S. “Liza” (McLellan) Folk of Fayette; his parents Dallas N. and Janet E. Folk of Wayne; his brother Karl J. Folk and sister-in-law Kathy Kinder of Atlanta; along with 6 nieces, 2 nephews, and several cousins.

A Memorial Service will take place on Saturday, September 9th at 10:00 a.m. at the Ladd Recreation Center in Wayne. A reception will follow.

If you wish to make a contribution in Mark’s memory, the family would appreciate you supporting Shoulder to Shoulder, a community service project of the Fayette Baptist Church, 39 Baldwin Hill Rd, Fayette, ME, 04349.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME.

Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.plummerfh.com.