Mark Frost (1947-2023)

FARMINGTON – Sunday, October 1st, Mark Charles Frost passed away with his family by his side. He was born on November 24, 1947 in Medford Massachusetts while his father was attending Boston University. He was the son of Phyllis and Charles Frost. He grew up in Maine and loved the outdoors. Mark married on October 29, 1971 to his partner in crime Joanne Still. Mark was a quiet man with a great sense of humor. He loved his family, the outdoors and all things mechanical. He could fix anything. In later years, he enjoyed his chickens and walking with his dog.

Mark graduated in the class of ’66 from Winthrop High School. In 1967, he joined the Navy where he was an aviation mechanic for 4 years. He completed his Automotive Technician Certificate at SMVTI. He was an automotive technician for Knapp Brothers in Kingfield and moved on to Webber Energy Fuels. He enjoyed his co-workers there for 23 years.

He loved his home, gardens, berries and wonderful supportive neighbors up on the hill. Joanne and Mark enjoyed many sunsets together at their home there. Mark and Joanne were also fortunate to travel to many places together. They were looking forward to a family cruise next May.

Mark was a Ham radio enthusiast, KA1BNE. He had so many hobbies and was always busy working on some project. Mark was fascinated by all things aviation. His special interest has always been helicopters. Mark got his final helicopter flight with the LifeFlight of Maine to Portland where he received excellent care in his last hours by the staff at Maine Medical Center.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in memory of Mark to LifeFlight of Maine. (The LifeFlight Foundation, PO Box 859, Augusta, ME 04332)

Mark is survived by his wife Joanne (Still) Frost, son Jonathan (Sonya) Frost and daughter Jodi (Doug) Bailey and 4 grandchildren that he so loved and enjoyed, Allison, Molly, Charlie and Danny, his sister Pat (Red) Thomas, niece and nephews and beloved lab, Lucy. He was predeceased by his parents, in-laws, and sister Hollie Frost.

Mark was an all-around great guy and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He often shared with his wife, Joanne, that he had no regrets about his life, he had a wonderful life.

Per his wishes the family plans to have a small private graveside gathering at a later date.

In Ham radio lingo- a hearty “73” to all – best regards.