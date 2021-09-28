Mark Gillespie (1969-2021)

FARMINGTON – Mark Gillespie, 52, of New Sharon, died unexpectedly Tuesday at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, shortly after arrival.

He was born in Farmington, a son of Carroll Lee Gillespie and Linda (Merrill) Coolidge and attended Dirigo High school. He participated in multiple athletics while attending Dirigo as well. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and was a long-time employee of the Maine Department of Transportation.

Mark was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, camping, hiking, and siting by the fire. He loved football whether playing, coaching, or watching. He had numerous adventures and trips with his best friend, James MacDonald, known as “Tyke”, especially when they would take their yearly canoe racing trip on the Penobscot river. Mark was a huge fan of Alabama football, “Roll Tide” and watched many football, baseball and softball games from the bleachers, supporting family and friends.

He is survived by his son, Collin Alan Gillespie of Concord, VT; a daughter, Roseanna Binnette of Lewiston; Ian and Eben Baker, both of Farmington; mother, Linda Coolidge and her husband, Phil of East Dixfield; father, Carroll Gillespie and his wife, Christina “Chris” of Brownfield; siblings, Wayne Mayo and his wife, Suzanne of Mercer, Debbie Pratt of East Dixfield, and Sue Ngo of SC; step-sons, ; 5 grandchildren, Lila, Iris, Sawyer, Lucas, and Carter; He was predeceased by his wife, Lucinda “Cindy” Gillespie, Oct. 5, 2018.

The family suggests that in keeping with Mark’s love of sports, memorial donations be considered to the Mt. Blue Area All Sports Boosters, 129 Seamon Road, Suite 2, Farmington, ME 04938. Memories may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.