Mark Golden (1957-2021)

BIDDEFORD – Mark Thomas Golden, 64, passed away on May 22, 2021, five short months after the devastating loss of his soulmate and rock Cindy, at his home with family by his side after a battle with early-onset Alzheimer’s.

He was born in Waterville on Jan. 28, 1957, a son of the late Thomas William Golden and Elaine Pratt. Mark graduated from Portland High in 1975 and went on to become a master plumber. He worked very hard providing for his family until the tragic diagnosis of Alzheimer’s at the age of 58. He was one of the hardest workers around and liked to stay busy.

Mark had a love for sports. He was a high school athlete, played football and loved to ski and golf. Mark was an avid outdoorsman enjoyed hunting, fishing, four-wheeling and snowmobiling. He was outside when he was not working and spent many weekends at camp with the Blackburn’s and summers on Little Sebago with his family. For the last 15 years, he and Cindy spent their days in Phillips enjoying nature and each other. Phillips and Parmacheenee were his favorite places in the world. He later grew to love gardening and the ocean in his final days.

Mark had a smile that could brighten anyone’s day and loved to dance with his grandson and anyone that would show him the moves.

Mark is preceded in death by his wife and love of his life and high school sweetheart Cindy Lou (Nutter) Golden. He is survived by their children, Lisa (Golden) and Scott Koleros of Biddeford and Thomas and Cheryl Golden of White Plains, N.Y.; his niece Karen Compton and partner Dan Weber; his siblings: Scott Golden, David and wife Patricia Golden and Brian and wife Elizabeth Golden; cousin Lynda Hinds; in-laws: Bobby Nutter, Billy Nutter and his wife Cheryl and Nancy Scott; grandchildren: Little Tommy, Kenneth, Xander, Aviana and Noelle Lia as well as Abbie, Jack and Rhodie, along with many nieces and nephews. Mark is also survived by Debbie and Rick Blackburn and family and Roy St.Clair and family, who we consider family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, nephews Nicholas Golden and Robert (Robbie) Nutter and in-laws Mary and Robert Nutter.

Thank you to Beacon Hospice, Loretta Moody, Kristi & Betty. A special thanks to Patty Ward-Hicks, Cindy Chamberlain, and Lynda Hinds for all your love, care and walks on the beach.

A celebration of life will be held for both Cindy and Mark July 17, 2021 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for family and friends with children welcome at Fort Williams picnic shelter, staggered with a max capacity of 150 at any given time. There is a small fee for parking and it will be very casual. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his memory to the Southern Maine Agency on Aging, Attn: Developmental Office, 30 Barra Rd. Biddeford, ME 04005 or visit https://www.smaaa.org/giving for details.