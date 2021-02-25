Mark O. Nile (1955-2021)

Mark O. Nile, 65, of Strong, passed away on February 18, 2021 at his home in Strong.

He was born October 23, 1955, in Farmington, the son of Phillip and Roxine (Smith) Nile. He attended the schools in Strong, and Mt. Abram, and graduated from Greenville High School, before going to work for Scott Paper Company which was sold and is now Weyerhaeuser. He worked for the same company for 40 years and loved his job.

Mark enjoyed camping, the outdoors, and especially spending time with his family. He was loved by all who knew him.

Mark is survived by his loving wife Lou, his daughter Michelle and her husband Tad Simpson of Etna; sons, Christopher and his wife Renee of California and Brian and his wife Hunsa of Tennessee; eight grandchildren, and one great grandchild; his sister, Lorraine and her husband Dana of Dixmont, nieces Julie Birch of Dixmont, and Diana Farrington of Jay; four great nieces, one great nephew, and many cousins.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Farmington. A kind word may be left in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com