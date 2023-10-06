Martha Lennon Edwards (1926-2023)

FARMINGTON – Martha Lennon Edwards passed away peacefully at the age of 97 with her loving family by her side on October 1, 2023 at the Pierce House in Farmington Maine. Martha was born on September 17, 1926 to the late James and Clotilde Lennon. She spent most of her life in Fairfield, CT. At the age of 89, Martha sold her house in Fairfield and moved to Farmington ME, to be near her children, a great blessing for them in her final years. Martha attended Roger Ludlow High School. She had a lifelong passion for reading and was always up to date on current events, movies, TV, celebrities and style trends. Martha was an avid Bridge player and was a member of several Bridge Clubs, both in CT and ME. Martha was a real estate agent for many years with the Dunlap Hibbs Agency. She was a member of the Gaelic American Club, Fayerweather Yacht Club and attended Shorey Chapel.

Martha is survived by her loving daughters, Bonnie Kregling and her husband Wayne of Industry, ME, Beth Whittle of Farmington ME, Patty Tripp and her husband David of Industry ME and her devoted son, Jonathan Edwards and his wife Janet of Anson, ME. She will also be remembered by her grandchildren, Kerri Blawie, Abbie Kregling, Chloe Ahlberg, Samuel Whittle, Emma Garrity, Matthew Tripp, Leah Gordon and Luke Perocchi and 17 great grandchildren and 2 great, great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Gordon of over 50 years, son Peter Edwards, sister Katherine Carney, brother Gaynor Lennon and first husband, James McKenna.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, October 20th from 4 to 6 pm at The Homestead, 168 Broadway St., Farmington. Interment will take place at Mountain Grove Cemetery in Bridgeport CT at a later date. The Edwards family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Darlene Mooar, the staff and residents at the Pierce House for making our mother’s last months so comfortable, and to the Farmington community for being so welcoming.

Memorial contributions may be made in Martha’s memory to the Travis Mills Foundation. Family and friends are invited to leave words of remembrance and condolences in Martha’s Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Honored to be caring for the family of Martha Edwards is Wiles Remembrance Centers – Farmington.