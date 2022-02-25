Mary Elizabeth Chandler Taylor (1933-2022)

NORRIDGEWOCK – With great sadness, the family members of Mary Elizabeth Chandler Taylor, 89, of Norridgewock, said goodbye to their beloved mom, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who passed away peacefully on Feb. 11, 2022.

Mary was born Feb. 5, 1933 in Strong to Clyde and Alice (Takacs) Chandler. She was educated in Strong, graduating from Strong High School in 1951. On June 15, 1952, in Strong, Mary married Gilbert Taylor, her high school sweetheart. They began their life together at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina where Mary joined Gil who was training as a Marine.

They lived in Connecticut and New Vineyard, but settled in Strong to raise their family. Mary and Gil were one of the founders of C.A.&T. Lumber Co. in Strong as well as owning the Strong Market serving customers for 5 years. Mary pursued her dream to teach and was a full-time student while raising her 4 children, graduating from UMF in 1971. She taught at Phillips and Strong elementary schools. She was a most beloved teacher who was remembered fondly by her former students, even after they were grown. As the kindergarten teacher in Strong, she was an early advocate for full-day kindergarten.

Mary was a member of the American Legion Auxillary and the Order of the Eastern Star. She was renowned for her work in preparing the beans for the Airstream jamborees at the Legion field, preparing food for special gatherings at Foster’s in Wilton where Gil worked, cooking at the breakfasts for fly-ins at the Norridgewock airport, and making her delicious homemade fried donuts for family and friends. Mary loved listening to country music and got to chat with Charlie Pride during one of his concerts in Augusta. Mary also worked alongside Gil at their business, Mastercraft Machine, when there were big orders to complete.

Family was her greatest joy. She loved watching her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren participate in school activities, sports, and community events. She and Gil moved to Norridgewock to be near family and watch their grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow up. Family filled their glassed-in porch during holiday celebrations.

Mary was pre-deceased by her beloved husband Gilbert who passed in December 2021 as well as her brother, Richard “Dick” Chandler, and her parents. She is survived by daughters, Patricia and husband Michael Morrell of Bow, NH, Brenda and husband Kenneth Morgan, Susan and husband Scott Campbell, and son James and wife Carol (LeMont) Taylor, all of Norridgewock. Her grandchildren include: Christopher and Adrienne Morgan of West Grove, PA, Amy (Lambert) and husband Tobey Gagnon of Clinton, Joshua and Kaitey Morgan of Amherst, NH, Justin Taylor and his fiancée Stavroula Menoudarakos of New Portland, Sarah Lambert of Norridgewock, Jordan Taylor and his companion Lilli Taylor of Cornville, Connor Morrell of Bow, NH, and Spencer Morrell and his companion Hannah Kearns of Quincy, MA. Mary had eight great-grandchildren: Layla, Cody, Casey, and Dylan Gagnon; Brayden and Logan Morgan; and Parker and Molly Morgan.

The family would like to thank Lynn Cote, FNP and the Maine General Hospice staff for the care and comfort of their loved one.

A graveside service for Mary and Gilbert will be held in the spring at the Strong Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her memory to your favorite charity.

