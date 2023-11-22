Mary Haley (1943-2023)

FARMINGTON – Mary E. Haley, 80, passed away peacefully November 17, 2023, at Franklin Memorial Hospital with her family by her side. She was born May 26th, 1943, the daughter of Dorothy “Angela” (LeBrun) and George Maxham. Mary attended local schools and graduated from Farmington High School in 1961. After graduating high school, Mary married the love of her life Paul, and together they raised four children.

Mary was affectionately known as “Mother Mary”, always keeping a close eye on her children as well as the neighborhood kids. She held numerous jobs throughout her life working in the community (KINGS, Mammoth Mart, Ames, McDonalds, Trask Jewelers…). She and her husband Paul managed the Farmington Motel for 16+ years. They could be found on any number of Maine’s back roads “moose hunting”. They are now back together, once again looking for wildlife. Mary was formerly a member of the Farmington Emblem Club, spending many hours supporting the Elks food booth at the Farmington Fair. In her later years she enjoyed spending time with family and friends as well as volunteering at Pine Wood Terrace for transportation services. Her meatballs and deviled eggs will be missed (with the meatball recipe under lock and key).

Mary is predeceased by her parents, George and Angela Maxham; her husband Paul Sr.; son Paul Jr.; granddaughter Morgan; brother Billy; brother-in-law Don LeBlanc; and son-in-law Patrick Bourque.

She is survived by her children, Marcia and Mike Oliver of Chesterville, Mike Haley of Springvale, Steve and Sue Haley of Athens; grandchildren, Emily and Todd Cotier, Ryan and Hollie Haley, Matthew Haley, Derek Haley, Christina and Brad Tidswell, Joe and Jill Moreno, Amanda and Lance Comeau; great grandchildren, Autumn & Olivia Smothers, Alexis & Bryce Comeau, Tanner Armstrong & Reagan Tidswell, Parker & Alex Moreno; siblings, Daniel and Janice Maxham, Brenda LeBlanc, Kathy Cochran, Brian and Michelle Maxham, and Melinda and Ernest Lane; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday November 26th. 2023, at 2pm at Dan and Scott’s Funeral Home in Farmington, followed by a graveside service at the family plot in the Fairview cemetery. Following services there will be food and refreshments at the Elks Lodge 120 School St, West Farmington, friends and family are welcomed to join.

Arrangements are under the care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Home 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, ME 04938. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with family on the obituary page of the website www.dsfuneral.com.