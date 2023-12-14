Mary Tague (1940-2023)

LINCOLN – Mary Tague, 83, of Lincoln, formerly of Kingfield, died early Monday morning at a daughter’s home with her girls by her side. She was born in Kingfield, July 19, 1940, one of nine children to James and Beulah (Blanchard) Boyce. Much of her life was spent in Kingfield raising her three daughters and working at various stores in the area (Bud’s Market, Ayotte’s and Tranten’s) holding positions from baker, meat cutter to manager. Her home was the center of many family gatherings, including holidays, summer cookouts and “friendly” card games. If you were looking for members of the Boyce family on a Saturday night, look no further than Mary’s house. In later years, she decided it was time for a change of scenery and left Kingfield to spend summers with her daughter Cathy in Cutler and winters with her daughter Kelly in Lincoln to be closer to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her three daughters, Rhonda (Chris) Cassum of Clifton, ME, Kelly (Kevin) Steward of Lincoln, ME and Cathy (Sterling) Fitzhenry of Cutler, ME. She will be sadly missed by her grandchildren Cara Oleksyk of Bangor, ME, Devan Oleksyk (Nick Dorr) of Eddington, ME, Mariah Cassum (Joshua Goldbach) of Ashville, NC, Kelcey Keim (Michael) of Millinocket, ME and Allan Fitzhenry (Terry) of Cutler, ME. We are so grateful for the time she got to spend with her great-grandchildren, Emma and Abby Fitzhenry of Cutler, ME, Oakley Dorr of Eddington, ME, Wesley and baby Lily Keim of Millinocket, ME. It has been said that one of the best roles you can have in life is being a grandparent and she treasured every moment of that time. Mary is also survived by seven siblings Gene Boyce, Anson, ME, Louis Boyce, Long Island, NY, Harold (Judy) Boyce, Kingfield, ME, Tommy (Sharon) Boyce, Kingfield, ME, Johnny (Faye) Boyce, Kingfield, ME, Peggy (Aaron) Hansen, Kingfield, ME and Polly Rackliff, Lewiston, ME and many nieces & nephews and their extended families. Mary was preceded in death by her mother and father; brother Leo; sister-in-law Patsy Boyce; sister-in-law Eileen Boyce; sister-in-law Grace Boyce; and brother-in-law Buddy Rackliff.

Her daughters would like to extend a heartful thank you to the staff at Beacon Hospice especially nurses Ashley, Pam and Eileen along with aides Melissa and Gail, for their guidance through the past few months to ensure a comfortable and peaceful transition for both their mom and them.

Memorial visitation for family and friends will be on Saturday, Dec. 30 from 1-4 pm at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, where refreshments will be served. Memories and a memorial video may be share in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be considered to the charity of your choice in her memory.

Family interment will take place in the spring in Cutler.