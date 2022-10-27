Mary Webb (1947-2022)

FARMINGTON – Mary Elizabeth Webb, age 75, went to her eternal home in heaven after passing at Sandy River Nursing Facility on October 26 following a long history of health issues. She was born in a taxicab on September 8, 1947, in Quincy, MA to Ralph E. Hasty and Bessie I. Maines Hasty.

Due to her parents moving around a lot she went to numerous schools. She attended school in Waldoboro, Maine and Boston, Massachusetts and then back to Maine she went to Jefferson and Waldoboro schools.

One of the last churches she attended was the New Horizons Community Church of the Nazarene in Skowhegan. She loved going to church.

About 1965 she met and married Vincent Lakin and they had a baby girl which they named Bessie. The child passed away at about 3 months old. Later she married Arthur L. Oliver, and they had a daughter which they named Regina Oliver. Regina died from an accidental drowning at the age of 12. Then she married Alan Sabins and he passed away. Lastly, she married Thomas Webb and they separated in 2014.

Mary enjoyed her time camping summers in Pemaquid, Oakland and Damariscotta. She quite often had one of her many dogs with her. Her parents and uncles often joined her for the fun and fishing.

Mary enjoyed collecting salt and pepper shakers accumulating more than 100 sets. Sunflowers were one of her favorite flowers. She was a cat lover. Mary loved all things Disney. Mickey, Minnie, Pooh were on many of her colorful t-shirts.

Mary is survived by her brother Sonny Hasty of Jay and sister Patricia and her husband Vernon Schanck of Farmington and a sister in-law Cindy Hasty of Wilton, many nieces, nephews and a few cousins.

Mary was predeceased by her parents and brother, James Hasty and her late husbands, Vincent Lakin and Alan Sabins, daughters Bessie Lakin and Regina Oliver.

The family would like to take this opportunity to thank all the staff at Sandy River Center for the care they have shown to Mary and the family the last 5 years. Truly a gift.

Family and friends are invited to Mary’s Celebration of Life at Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 1 to 3 p.m. with a comfort reception being held. Condolences may be shared in her book of memories at www.wilesrc.com.