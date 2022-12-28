Matthew Hemingway (1964-2022)

FARMINGTON – Matthew William Hemingway, 58, of Farmington, died early Thursday morning, Dec. 22, at his home. He was born in Amesbury, MA, June 18, 1964, a son of Paul Hemingway and Florence Headley Davis. He graduated from Whittier Tech in Haverhill MA. He worked for many years at Johnson Lumber Company before relocating to Farmington where he worked at York Farms and Burns Well Drilling. He looked forward to Christmas when he helped with the trees at Sirois tree farm. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, dancing, and doing things his way. He had many friends and loved to spend time at Tucks Ale House. He spent many afternoons playing cribbage enjoying the company of one of his great friends Charlie Williams. He is survived by his son, Jacob of Farmington; step-daughter, Rebecca Adams, of Farmington; Father, Paul of Sanford; sister, Elizabeth Hoogcamp of Port St Lucie, FL, grandchildren, Kobe Cook and Kaylynn Greenman both of Farmington. He will truly be missed. He was predeceased by his younger sister, Cheryl in 1973, and his mother in 2012.

Memories may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Celebration of Life Services will be announced at a later date. Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.