Matthew John Lancaster (1991-2022)

FARMINGTON – Matthew John Lancaster, 30, passed away Friday April 1, 2022, in Farmington.

He was born on December 25, 1991, giving his mother, Bethany Irene Lancaster, the greatest gift she ever received. He graduated from Jay High School in 2011. Matt was a beast at football for the Tigers, which led him into The Lobster Bowl. Matthew was a hard worker and enjoyed jobs that required hard manual labor. Over the years he worked as a lumber man, a fisherman, in well drilling, and for Northeast Coil. He had a passion for all things football and was a faithful New York Giants fan.

Matt had a contagious smile that would light up the world. He was always so happy and always there to extend a helping hand. His love for his son was beyond measure. They shared a very close bond. Matt was so excited to teach him football and hoped that he would one day play for the Giants, the same dream his mom had for him. Matthew loved being around the horses with his Grampa Lancaster and Uncle John. He also loved paint balling and jujitsu with his Uncle Stevie. Matthew loved that he was born on Christmas day. He got double presents and he was blessed to share a birthday with the man he is with now, Jesus Christ. Matthew touched so many lives with his contagious smile, personality, and kindness.

He is survived by his mother Bethany Lancaster and his son, Grayson and his mother Katrina, whom were the biggest 3 Loves in his life. He is also survived by his brothers Josh and Tyler Gray, his big sister Christie Gilpatrick, his Mammy, Arline Therrien, and his uncles, John Korhonen and Stephen Lancaster. Matthew was predeceased by his Grampa Stephen L. Lancaster, his Great Aunt Marie Lancaster, and his favorite cousin Alex Pond. Matthew will be missed dearly by his mother Bethany. He was the greatest love of her life. He was her only Simple Man. The sky is the limit Baby.