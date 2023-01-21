Maureen Adams (1955-2023)

JAY – Maureen F. “Maugrin” Adams, 67, a resident of Jay, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, January 19, 2023, with her loving family by her side. She was born on May 19, 1955, to Vivian I. Pelletier in Farmington, Maine. Maureen grew up around Livermore Falls and Jay. She attended St. Rose Catholic School in Jay in her younger years and later graduated from Jay High School.

Throughout the years Maureen worked as a CNA, cashier, in the local shoe shops, and finally, running the office of GAPS, Group Adams Propane Services, the company her and her husband owned together in Livermore Falls. Maureen met the love of her life, Bruce H. Adams and on September 2, 1972, they were married in Wilton at St. Mary’s Church. They spent the next 52 years together building a life they are proud of. Maureen loved to play cards, going to BINGO, shopping, and anything that brought her around those she held dear to her. She especially loved country music and Elvis.

She is survived by her husband Bruce H. Adams of Jay, son Dana Adams and wife Bethanie from Albion, daughter Heather Doane and husband Kenneth of Mercer, daughter Amber Adams of Livermore Falls, grandchildren; Joseph Adams and wife of Auburn, Jennifer Adams and Fiancé of Auburn, Deliliah Jordan-Bernier and husband Aaron of Franklin, Cayden Doane and companion Alyssa of Mercer, brother Eric Pease, sisters Karen Paul and Sharon Toothaker, and grandpup Mugz. She was predeceased by her mother Vivian Pelletier, grandmother Fernande (Lepage) Pelletier, grandfather Antonio “Babe” Pelletier, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

