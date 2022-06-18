Maurice Comeau (1953-2022)

FARMINGTON – Maurice Comeau, AKA Pop, 68, of Farmington, passed June 15, 2022 at his home.

He was born Oct. 17, 1953, a son of Laureat and Aline Comeau and was raised in Danville, moving to Farmington in 1984.

Maurice’s passion was driving truck; from driving in the Army to delivery for LewBGas, so he could be around to watch his boy grow up. He later was able to fulfill his true passion to drive a big rig for AW Chaffee and not long after, he began driving for Richard Carrier Trucking for over 25 years, which he did to the bitter end.

When not working, he enjoyed watching his son, Lance, play baseball and participating in his boy scout adventures. In his later years, he enjoyed family times with his large family whether it be at the Lake Auburn family camp, Chickie’s Homestead, or Claudette’s Bay home. Family was his life. He enjoyed watching his grandkids and getting them little trinkets when on the road. He loved the ocean; clam digging, lobster feasting, boat riding, and sunsets were just a few of his ocean delights.

He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Ann Marie; number 1 son, Lance, dear daughter-in-law, Amanda, granddaughter, Alexis, and grandson, Bryce; number 2 son, Joe Sage and his wife, Heidi, and their two boys, Austin and Branson;7 siblings; brothers, Paul, Rick, Norman,and Don; sisters, Chickie, Maggie, and Claudette; He was predeceased by sisters, Jeanne and Jackie; and brothers, Marc and Edward.

Special thanks to the Beacon Hospice Team, especially nurse, Angela for the amazing care.

Relatives and friends are invited to call Saturday from 5-7 p.m. at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 27 at 11 am from St. Joseph’s Church, Middle Street. Farmington, followed by refreshments at the Parish Hall. Interment will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Lewiston. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Maurice’s memory be considered to the Farmington Fire and Rescue, 153 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, ME 04938 or to the Jay Fire and Rescue, 340 Main Street, Jay, ME 04239.

Memories and a memorial video may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.