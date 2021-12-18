Maxine Beatrice Gilbert (1940 – 2021)

FARMINGTON – Maxine Beatrice Gilbert, 81, passed away on December 12, 2021 at her home in Farmington, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 7, 1940 in Wilton, daughter of John and Elizabeth (Collins) Clark. On July 14, 1971, Maxine married Paul Gilbert in Wilton. She was employed at Gates Manufacturing, Forster Manufacturing, Norwalk Shoe, Tish’s Food Stand, and at various other locations over the years. Maxine was a member of the Grange and volunteered for Headstart. She loved spending time with family and friends, and taking care of her grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking, going for rides, yard sales, doing crafts, and spending time exploring the fairs. She had made many friends over the years whom she enjoyed being with. Maxine will be fondly remembered for her kind and friendly nature, wonderful sense of humor, and her cheerful attitude.

Maxine is survived by her husband of 50 years, Paul Gilbert of Farmington; five sons, Jesse Quirion and wife Ruth of Mechanic Falls, Phillip Quirion and wife Debbie of Wilton, Dennis Quirion and wife Allica of Hodson, Michael Gilbert of Canaan, Jeffrey Gilbert and fiancée Tina Cwikla of Skowhegan; four daughters, Valerie Martin and husband Robert Jr. of Livermore Falls, Paula Quirion of Madison, Rebecca Grahn and fiancé Henry Judd Jr. of Farmington, Beatrice Gilbert of Farmington; sister, Gertrude Gilbert and husband David of North Anson; 12 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren; and close friends, Grace Judd and Holly Lapointe. She was predeceased by her sisters, Mary Humphrey and Marie Corbett; brother, Joe Clark; and grandsons, Phillip Quirion Jr. and Michael Gilbert Jr.

Maxine’s granddaughter, Crystal Haskell, a nursing student, lovingly attended to Maxine’s care during her final days. For several years, Complete Home Health Care took care of Maxine, which she and her family greatly appreciated.

Donations may be made in Maxine’s memory to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.

A Celebration of Life for family and close friends will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 1 pm, at the Farmington Elks Lodge, 120 School St., in West Farmington. If you plan to attend, please RSVP Ruth by phone or text to 207-689-5189, or email rquirioncpa@gmail.com

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.