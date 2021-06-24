Maxine Black (1927-2021)

WILTON – Maxine P. Black, age 94, of Wilton passed away peacefully on June 20, 2021 with many of her family by her side. She was surrounded by love at the end of her life. She was born February 4, 1927, the daughter of Rial and Sarah Bubier in Salem, Maine. At a young age, Maxine married her childhood sweetheart Clarence Reed for a brief time. She then married Henry Black in December 1946. Together, Henry and Maxine raised 8 children (2 sons and 6 daughters) and two cousins (Alan and Judy Sawyer). Needless to say, they were a busy household back in the day!

In addition to being a homemaker and raising a family, Maxine taught Sunday school early in her marriage. She worked outside the home too, working nights at Fosters Manufacturing and then at Farmington Shoe Company. Maxine loved to cook, her specialties were pies, cardamon seed bread, raisin filled cookies and doughnuts!

Early in her marriage, Maxine and Henry enjoyed going dancing, camping and playing poker with friends. She loved reading, crosswords, puzzles, playing cards, sewing and knitting. She and Henry loved spending time with family at their camp on Spring Lake. Later in life, Maxine loved going to yard sales with her daughters, going out for lunch or just going for a ride.

She is survived by six children: daughter Carol and husband Jr Lake, daughter Christine Hall, son David and wife Leslie Black, daughter Jill and husband Kevin Hall, daughter Joan Cook, daughter Nancy and husband Alan Gove, a brother, Clarence and wife Lorraine “Rainey” Bubier, 14 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, 15 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by, six siblings, her husband Henry George (in 1974), a daughter Iris Jane (in 1971), a son Henry Charles (in 1993) and great grandson Jonathan Michael LaBrecque (in 2006).

A graveside memorial service will be held at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton on Thursday, July 1st at 11:00 a.m. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow the service at the Wilton Lions Community Building, 364 Main Street, Wilton. Maxine loved flowers. Flowers may be donated in her memory at 9 Tyler Street, Wilton 04294. Any flowers received will be brought to the cemetery and/or Celebration. Cremation cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Farmington. A kind word may be left in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com