PORTLAND – Maynard D. Williams Sr., 80 of Jay, walked through Heaven’s gate into the waiting arms of Jesus, his Lord and Saviour and his oldest son Maynard Jr. on Tuesday, August 8th at Maine Medical Center in Portland, ME.

Maynard was born September 6th, 1942, a son of Donald L. and Felice (Hathway) Williams. He attended Wilton schools and was employed by G.H. Bass until his retirement in 2004.

On June 20th, 1964, he married his best friend and soulmate, June (Conant) Williams. Together they had two sons, Maynard Jr. and Michael. They were blessed to have recently celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary. Maynard enjoyed both deer and coyote hunting with his sons. He also enjoyed taking rides on unfamiliar back roads with his wife June in hopes of seeing wildlife or to simply relive a treasured moment.

Maynard was an active member of Calvary Hill Baptist Church in Wilton where every Sunday morning he greeted each adult with a church bulletin and each precious child a piece of candy. He was also a faithful attendee of the men’s Bible study each Tuesday morning and for Prayer meeting each Wednesday night.

He is survived by his loving wife and soulmate, June of Jay; his son, Michael and his wife Megan, of Wilton; daughter-in-law, Gaylene, of Mercer; several grandchildren, Marlana and Greg, Chad, Seth and Sandee, Mariah and Wesley, Caleb and Amber, Ashli, Alisa and Will; eight great-grandchildren, Samantha, Sawyer, Max, Carmine, Lyric, Karter, Drake, and Lorna; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Maynard Jr; his sister, Nelda; and his brother, Wallace.

Relatives and friends may call at Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, Friday, August 11th, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Graveside services will be held at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton, Saturday, August 12th at 1 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life at Calvary Hill Baptist Church from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Memories and a memorial video may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.