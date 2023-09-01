Melvin Bard (1941-2023)

FARMINGTON – Melvin “Pop” Bard, 82, of Farmington, passed away on August 24, 2023 at his home. He was born to parents Ovila and Annette Bard in Fort Kent, on July 7, 1941. He attended Fort Kent High School before enlisting in the Army until 1961.

Melvin was preceded in death by parents Ovila and Annette Bard, brother Carelton Bard, brother-in-law Bernard Cassidy, sister-in-laws Dede Brown and Connie Cassidy, son Scott Bard and infant daughter Teri Leigh.

He is survived by wife Loretta Cassidy-Bard, two sons Chris Bard, Jason Bard and partner Kerri Podgurski, Uncle Joel Plourde, aunt Venette King, Aunt Burnette Bowker, two brothers Ronald Bard, Edwin and spouse Miriam Bard and sister Diane and spouse Maurice Blanchett, sister-in-law Linda and spouse Joe Kozlowski, brother-in-laws Tom Cassidy, Jimmy and spouse Cindy Cassidy. Melvin is also survived by grandchildren Cortney Bard, Kayla Bard, Brandon Bard, Madison Bard and Myla Bard as well as four great-grandchildren and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Melvin was known for his early morning diner trips, bowling, and his love for fourwheeling, snowmobiling, hunting and fishing. He enjoyed his work as the foreman of the Farmington Water Department and as a devoted firefighter.

The family and friends get together will be held on September 24, 2023 at 12 p.m. at 122 Belcher Rd. Farmington, ME 04938.