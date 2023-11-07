Melvyn B. Webber (1941-2023)

MADRID – Melvyn Bruce Webber, 82 years old, passed away peacefully in Farmington ME on October 21, 2023, at 12:45 a.m. Melvyn was born on January 6, 1941, in Madrid, Maine where he grew up and attended Madrid school until graduating 8th grade, then attending Phillips High School graduating in 1959. After school he enlisted in the United States Army Reserves. Melvyn married Lucille Marie Kempton in 1962. They immediately started a family consisting of four sons. David Melvyn Webber, Dennis Wayne Webber, Daniel Roosevelt Webber, and Jason Rial Webber.

Melvyn was an entrepreneur in his own right, owning and operating a logging and construction business for many years until his passing. He employed countless men and was very well known in western Maine. Melvyn enjoyed many hobbies over the years. Fishing, hunting, beekeeping, making maple syrup, and spending time with his family. In his later years Melvyn developed a passion for the Sandy River Rangeley Lakes Railroad. Starting in 2016 he accomplished countless tasks. Bringing old equipment back to life was what he loved. He and his crew tirelessly worked on all buildings including a new car barn. He was their master mechanic for many years and will be sadly missed.

Melvyn was predeceased by his father Roosevelt Adelbert Webber, mother Lillian Sargent Webber, sister Virginia Webber Roy, sister Evelyn Webber Norton.

Melvyn is survived by his four sons David, Dennis, Daniel, and Jason. His grandchildren Ava, Noah, Dakota, Vivian, Danielle, Denise, Dennis jr, Justin, Daniel, Rhodie, Sarah, Steven, Timothy. Great grandchildren Alayna, Carrigan, Eli, Haley, Dennis 3rd and Elenor. His brother Malcolm Webber and countless nieces, nephews, and extended family.

There will be a graveside service at Dunham cemetery in Madrid, Maine on November 19, at 12:30 pm followed by a celebration of life at Daniel’s house at 486 Reeds Mill Road in Madrid.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Sandy River and Rangeley Lakes Railroad.

Arrangements are under the care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service at 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, Maine