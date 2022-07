Memorial Celebration and Potluck for friends and family of Noel Sutherland to be held Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 1-4 p.m. at Alpacaville, 1952 Rangeley Rd, Phillips, ME. (207-933-2533)

Please, if you’re able, bring a dish to pass. (We’ve got dessert covered with dad’s favorite, cherry pie!)

Come gather to share memories, play some cribbage and enjoy our abundant lives together.