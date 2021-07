FARMINGTON – A memorial and Celebration of Life service for Gerard K. Williams, who passed away on April 14, 2020, will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Home, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, ME 04938.

The memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow.