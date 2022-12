Roger L. Ladd, August 21 1934 – December 23, 1997

Christmas in heaven, what do they do?

They come down to earth to spend it with you.

So save them a seat, just one empty chair.

You may not see them, but they will be there.

We miss you every day dad and we will definitely save you a chair on Christmas!!

Love, Darlene, Jeff, Mike & B.J.