Merton Greenleaf (1942-2022)

JEFFERSON – Merton Greenleaf, son of Mahlon and Doris Greenleaf was born in Wilton, Maine on January 18, 1942 and passed away on October 15, 2022. He will be missed by his spouse of 60 years, Cecelia; sons, Steven and significant other Leane Zanea, Thomas and wife Marge, and David; daughter Karen and husband Rob Anderson; grandsons Andrew, Jason, Max Greenleaf and Jordan Anderson; granddaughter Sarah Merriam. A private service will be held at the Riverside Cemetery in Yarmouth.
To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit www.desmondfuneralhomes.com
My father Steven and I just went by his old house and he mentioned his name. As I just told Dad of his passing it is with great sadness this upset him very much. He went on to tell me stories about Mert being the best basketball shooter and a dear friend his entire life. Our condolences to the family we grew up with and remember very fondly.
Prayers and sympathy going out to Cecelia and all of Merton’s family. May he fly high with the Angels! He will be missed by all who knew him.