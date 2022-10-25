Merton Greenleaf (1942-2022)

JEFFERSON – Merton Greenleaf, son of Mahlon and Doris Greenleaf was born in Wilton, Maine on January 18, 1942 and passed away on October 15, 2022. He will be missed by his spouse of 60 years, Cecelia; sons, Steven and significant other Leane Zanea, Thomas and wife Marge, and David; daughter Karen and husband Rob Anderson; grandsons Andrew, Jason, Max Greenleaf and Jordan Anderson; granddaughter Sarah Merriam. A private service will be held at the Riverside Cemetery in Yarmouth.

To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit www.desmondfuneralhomes.com