Methel Mason Pazdersky (1919-2024)

Methel Josephine (Mason) Pazdersky passed away on January 27, 2024 at the age of 104. She was born at Chesterville, Maine on May 7, 1919 to the late Fred and Marguerite Mason and grew up on the family farm in Farmington Falls.

She attended Union School No. 1 at Farmington Falls and Farmington High School. Upon graduation in 1937, she attended business school in Lewiston. She went to work at J. J. Newberry’s in Farmington until she moved to Baltimore to work at Martin Aircraft during WWII. After the war, she took a job with Olin Chemical Corp. where she remained employed as executive secretary, working in Baltimore, MD, Belfast, ME, New York City, and Stamford, CT until she retired in 1990.

In retirement, Methel enjoyed reading – especially American history, and watching televised sports, including tennis and golf. She was also a great fan of the UCONN women’s basketball team.

She leaves behind a son, Gregory Pazdersky and his wife Janet; two granddaughters, Rebecca Barnard and Kaia Pazdersky; and two great-grandsons, Nathaniel and Henry Barnard – all of West Hartford, CT. She also leaves behind a niece, Debra Mason and her husband, Joe Dugay of Farmington Falls, ME.

She was predeceased by her sister, Marin Whittier and brother, Rodolphus Mason.

Burial will be at the Mason family gravesite and will be private to the family.