Michael Bourque (1964-2023)

CHESTERVILLE – Michael James Bourque, 58 of Chesterville passed away peacefully at his home on January 25, 2023. He was born in Lawrence, Massachusetts on August 27, 1964, the son of Richard Bourque and Teresa (Socci) Bourque. Michael married Jessica Kaplan in Salem, Massachusetts on April 27, 2012. He attended schools in Gardiner, Maine where he obtained his GED. Over the last 30 years he was employed at Munters Corporation in Amesbury, Massachusetts in the Cargocaire Division. During his off time, Michael enjoyed woodworking and building model trains. He is survived by his wife of 10 years Jessica Bourque; son Michael Bourque Jr.; two daughters Kate Davidson and husband James, Theresa and husband Chris; three brothers, Donald Bourque and wife Diane, Wayne Bourque and wife Billy-Jo, Richard Bourque and wife June; one sister, Diane and husband Elman.

Michael will be missed by his family. There will be no services at this time.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, ME 04938.