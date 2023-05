Michael Carey Hyde passed away on March 26, 2023, peacefully in his home. He was predeceased by his father Frederick Albert Hyde Sr and his mother Mary Alberta Cushman Hyde. He will long be missed and forever loved by his niece Shauna Heath and her husband CJ Heath Jr as well as their 2 children Caden Heath and Carson Heath. His niece Carla Nile and her husband Stephen Nile as well as their daughter Jae-Lynne Nile. We promise to keep your spirit alive. We miss you Mike and we love you. Fly high.