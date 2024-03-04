Michael Flagg (1964-2024)

AUGUSTA – Michael “Mike” Scott Flagg, 59, of Temple, died early Wednesday morning, Feb. 29, 2024, at Glenridge Long Term Care in Augusta following a short illness. He was born Dec. 8, 1964, a son of Lincoln and Hazel (Clemens) Flagg, Jr. and was a 1983 graduate of Mt. Blue High School.

Mike loved the outdoors and worked for the Maine Department of Transportation in the Bridge Maintenance Department and at Gendron Corp. He was a member of the Grange.

He is survived by his mother, Hazel; siblings, Rebecca (Glenn) Tyler, Thomas Flagg, and Heather (Daneil) Meng; son, Allan Michael; special friends, Patty and Peter Brown; nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles. He was predeceased by his father, Lincoln on Jan. 30, 2024, and son, Dwight.

The family would like to thank Glenridge Comfort Care and the Alfond Center in Augusta for their loving care of Michael during his illness.

Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road on Friday from 5-7 pm. A Celebration of his Life will be held at the Beans Corner Baptist Church, 17 Chesterville Road, Jay, on Saturday, August 24 from 1 to 3 pm. Private interment will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be considered in his memory to the Wilton Fish and Game, 256 US-2, Wilton, ME 04294. Memories and a memorial video may be shared in his Bok of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.