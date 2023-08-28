Michael James Hobbs (1949-2023)

JAY – 74-year-old Michael ran the race of life with courage and purpose. His 51-year marriage was a testimony of his life. He was a thinker more than a talker and he spoke with light-hearted comebacks.

A Maine native, he traveled with the family as his father was an Air Force pilot. Summers were spent in Wilton, Maine with his grandmother where upon graduation from Biloxi High he returned. He enjoyed a career in the papermaking industry and continued his education completing his Master Electricians license, and a Foreman of Area 2 Electrical Instrumentation and the Radiation Officer.

Mike was a member of St. Rose of Lima Parish and the Knights of Columbus, Community Planning Board member and a former member and instructor of Wilton Fish and Game.

His sport of choice to play was baseball although football was also an interest.

Predeceased by his father, Clayton “Skeet” Hobbs, grandfather, Herbert Hobbs, grandmother, Eliza Jean Hobbs, mother, Frances Hathaway Hobbs, uncle, Paul Hathaway and grandmother, Mary Collins Hathaway. And he’d never forget Reese his canine companion.

He leaves his wife, Helen Ouellette Hobbs, son Brandon and daughter in-law, Jennifer, step grandsons, Garrett and Simon Dolbec, and grandchildren, Charlotte and Michael R. Hobbs of Jay. Siblings, Sharyn Beisaw and her husband Paul of Wilton, Mary Jean Kenerson, Peter Hobbs and Patricia Taylor each of Panama City, Florida, sister in -law, Emily Ouellette Fauk and her husband Mark of Georgia.

The family is so appreciative and thankful for the superior care our loved one received at Franklin Memorial Hospital, the many wonderful providers, from many doctors and nursing staff to the housekeepers. From Boston to Augusta to Farmington, Mike was known as a sweetheart of a patient.

Family and friends are invited to Mike’s visitation gathering on Wednesday, August 30th at Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Road, Jay from 5 to 7 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, August 31st at 11 a.m. from St. Rose of Lima Church in Jay. Interment will follow in the family lot in Holy Cross Cemetery. Family and friends are encouraged to visit Mike’s Book of Memories and share photos or kind words at www.wilesrc.com. Honored to be caring for the family of Michael J. Hobbs is Wiles Remembrance Center – Jay.

