Michael Patnaude (2002-2023)

FARMINGTON – Michael Daniel Patnaude, 21, passed away suddenly on Dec 12th, 2023, at his grandparents’ home, where he was living and attending college. He was a senior biology student at the University of Maine at Farmington with a near 4.0 GPA. He was born on April 27th, 2002, in Beverly, MA, the beloved son of Mary Elizabeth and Jeffrey Patnaude. He was a graduate of Wells High School in Wells, ME where he enjoyed playing the trumpet in marching band and jazz band. As a lead trumpet player, he was given the honor of performing solos and “Taps” at the Wells and Ogunquit Memorial Day parades. He loved listening to music as well.

He loved playing video games with his brothers and friends online. His favorite was World of Warcraft, where he was very well regarded in the online community. He also enjoyed playing Dungeons and Dragons with his brothers and friends. He shared a love of the Lord of the Rings trilogy with his family. He and his mother watched the movies often. He was an excellent writer and wrote many short stories. He loved the ocean and the beach, especially Drakes Island Beach in Wells. He worked in the summers for the Town of Wells taking care of the piping plovers and cleaning the beach. He loved to swim. This past summer he was chosen for an internship at MDI Biological Laboratories which he successfully completed, presenting his research at MDI symposium.

Michael had a dry and witty sense of humor, always making everyone laugh. He was a kind and gentle soul who loved others and always brightened up any conversation. He had a great enthusiasm for his life, passions, and his many friends.

He leaves behind grieving family members: his mother and father, Mary Beth and Jeff Patnaude of Blue Hill; his older brother Richard Patnaude, and his wife Caeli Beecher of Wells; his younger brothers: Aaron, David, and Matthew Patnaude, also of Blue Hill. He also leaves his beloved grandparents Richard and Patricia Patnaude of Farmington and Mary Ellen Vincenzo of East Hampton, CT. As part of a large and loving family, he also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was predeceased by his loving grandfather, Frank Daniel Vincenzo, shortly after he was born in 2002. Michael loved Jesus Christ with all his heart. He was baptized into membership at the Ogunquit Baptist Church in 2011.

A service of remembrance will take place at the Ogunquit Baptist Church, 157 Shore Road, Ogunquit, on December 30th at 1 pm. In lieu of gifts or flowers please donate to the Michael Patnaude Memorial Scholarship Fund at University of Maine Farmington. Checks may be written to University of Maine Farmington (with the name of the scholarship written in the note line) and can be mailed to Ferro Alumni House, 242 Maine Street, Farmington, ME 04938. Memories and photos may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington is honored to be caring for the family.