Michael T. Boyd (1956-2022)

NEW HAVEN, CT – Michael T. Boyd, 66, of Wilton died suddenly on June 8, 2022. He was born on April 26, 1956, to Loretta M. Boyd (Carney) and M. Guy Boyd, Jr. in New Haven, CT.

He was predeceased by both parents and siblings, Skip, Janey, and Tim. He is survived by his four children, Ian (Jared), Jesse (Amanda), Megan, and Jennifer (James), his cherished granddaughters, Olivia and Ella, and siblings Susan (Ed), Katie (Mike), and Patrick.

Mike was a unique soul and quite the character. As a free spirit, he lived life large and persevered through many health challenges. His many passions included woodworking, playing the bodhran, riding his motorcycle, sailing, and all things on and near the water.

Gatherings at “Camp Dammit ”, especially those with his many nieces, nephews, their spouses, children, and grandchildren who would come to spend Summer vacations with their “Uncle Monkey”, were among his most cherished events. He also loved and admired the many friends made within the Celtic music and Aphasia communities.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at The Horizons Center, 675 Old Portland Road, Brunswick, ME on Tuesday, June 21, between the hours of 4 and 8 PM. All are welcome to come share and listen to stories of what made Mike so special and beloved by so many.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Mike’s honor to The Aphasia Center of Maine, a 501(c)(3) organization, at https://www.aphasiacenterofmaine.org/donate

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Mike’s honor to The Aphasia Center of Maine, a 501(c)(3) organization, at https://www.aphasiacenterofmaine.org/donate. Memories may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.