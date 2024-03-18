Michael Tibbetts (1943-2023)

JAY – Michael Emerson Tibbetts, 80, of Jay passed suddenly on March 15, 2024, at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

He was born in Rangeley, the son of Emerson and Dorothy (White) Tibbetts on June 13, 1943. He attended school in Farmington and graduated from Farmington High School in 1962 and in 1965, he married his wife Marie (Baker) Tibbetts and together they bought their home in Jay and brought three daughters into the world: Sue, Kathy and Michaele.

Mike worked for G.H. Bass for many years before working for the Jay School Department as a bus driver/custodian until his retirement. Upon retirement he enjoyed golfing, taking walks, snowmobiling, riding his motorcycle and taking care of his birds and the deer that would grace his backyard each day. He took pride in making sure his home was kept up and taken care of. He loved riding his lawnmower around his property and taking in the beautiful day and smelling the fresh cut grass. When out enjoying his rides on his motorcycle, his favorite place to go was Rangeley to see the beauty of where he grew up.

Above all his hobbies, his favorite was playing Golf. He was a member of Wilson Lake Country Club in Wilton for years, winning many championships and traveling around the country playing at different courses with his friends.

Mike had a very large sense of humor. He made everyone laugh around him just by being himself. His joking, witty personality was effortless to him and drew those he knew closer to him because of it. He was a provider for his family and enjoyed being around them as much as he could be. Family gatherings were some of his favorite times as he loved seeing how big his family had grown through the years. Mike had many grandchildren and great grandchildren that he thought the world of and while he wasn’t always one with emotions, he always made sure they knew how loved they were by him.

In December of 2023, Mike was diagnosed with bladder cancer and underwent 2 surgeries to remove a mass and was planning to undergo chemotherapy and radiation to combat the remaining cancer. He came through both surgeries extremely well and the doctors had high hopes for a full recovery. A terrible fall resulting in him hitting his head very hard was something that happened quickly and he was taken by ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital. The injuries he sustained were too great to come back from.

Mike will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. He was the best father and grandfather anyone could have asked for and he will live on through his family forever.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marie Tibbetts of Jay, daughter Kathy Offord and husband Jeff of Chesterville and their children Leeanna Therrien, Ashley Parreault and Hailee Heikkinen; daughter Michaele Flanders and husband Peter of South Paris and their children, Alanna Flanders, Joshua Flanders, Caleb Flanders and K.C. Flanders; Brother-in law, Dakota Baker and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his daughter, Sue Tibbetts; his great-granddaughter, Mackenzie Dexter; sister, Patricia Gardner Edwards and his parents, Emerson and Dorothy Tibbetts.

Family and friends are invited to Michael’s visitation on Sunday, March 24, 2024 from 12 to 2 pm at which time his funeral service will be held at Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. Visit Michael’s Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com to share stories, reflections or words of comfort. Honored to be caring for the family of Michael Emerson Tibbetts is Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.