Michele Barnett

FARMINGTON and BUXTON – Michele (Lefebvre) Barnett, 57, of Farmington, passed away at her home on November 26, 2022, with her family by her side, after a long battle with cancer. Born in Lewiston, to Theodore and Beverly Lefebvre, she graduated from Mt Blue High School in Farmington before attending Husson College, where she joined Delta Sigma Delta sorority and earned her Associates in Business. She later moved to Portland, where she met and married her husband of 32 years, Maurice Barnett, and eventually began work at Unum as a claims auditor.

Michele is survived by her husband, Maurice Barnett; daughter, Mariah Barnett; mother, Beverly (Hutchins) Lefebvre; brother, Todd Lefebvre; brother, Tony Lefebvre and wife, Denise; brother in-law, Pete Barnett and wife, Candy; brother in-law, Billy Barnett and wife, Mary; brother in-law, Mike Barnett and wife, Angela; many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.

She was predeceased by her step son, Eric Barnett; father, Theodore Lefebvre; mother in-law, Cecilia Barnett; father in-law, William Barnett; sister in-law, Karen Barnett; and brother in-law Reggie Hartford.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 2:00 pm, at the Henderson Memorial Baptist Church, 110 Academy St, Farmington, ME 04938. For any unable to attend, a viewing through zoom will be available, as well as the option to call in and listen via phone for anyone without access to a computer. For further details and a zoom link, please contact Maurice Barnett or Mariah. For access through the phone, you may call 1-646-876-9923 (Meeting ID 842 4236 9211 , Passcode 005970)

In lieu of flowers, Michele’s family asks that you “pay it forward” in memory of her, and her continuous acts of kindness to the people around her. Give when you can, forgive often, be thankful, trust, be passionate, help others, take action, take chances, be patient and kind, cherish your people, and love unconditionally.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.