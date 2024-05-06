Michelle Boyd (1975-2024)

STRONG – Michelle Lynn (McBean) Boyd, 48, passed away April 29, 2024. Michelle was born on December 7, 1975, in Farmington Maine to Carroll and Patricia (Moody) McBean. She attended Wilton Academy and Mt Blue High School. On July 18, 1992, she married Daniel Boyd and together they had a daughter Danielle, who they loved dearly.

Michelle was very outgoing. She loved camping, four-wheeling, dancing, and dirt road riding. She had a love for dogs and cats, but “especially cats,” Daniel says. Michelle loved spending time with family. She never missed a family gathering and she was especially involved with all her daughter Danielle’s school trips. Danielle’s friends referred to Michelle as “the cool mom.” Her husband Daniel said he used to call her “Michelle’s Taxi.” She was always willing to help someone in need and never asked for anything in return. “She was a great cook,” Daniel spoke of Michelle’s love of cooking. He said she just picked it up, taught herself and even won some cooking awards during her time spent working for Sugarloaf as a chef. He spoke highly of her “stuffed shells”—“so good, even the Italians cleaned out the pan.” Michelle will be very missed by those that know her.

Michelle is predeceased by her mother, Patti (Moody) Thompson; her stepfather, David Robbins; and her maternal and paternal grandparents. She is survived by her husband, Daniel Boyd of Strong; her daughter, Danielle Boyd and fiancé, Brian St.John of Strong; granddaughter, Carol (Boyd) St.John of Strong; father, Carroll McBean and stepmother Lilian of Industry; brothers, Josh McBean of Livermore and Jason Evans and wife Vivian of Texas; sisters, Susan Brackley and husband Clifford of Farmington, and Megan Hayes of Livermore; brother in law, Edward Boyd and wife Carolyn of Industry; mother in law, Sharron Boyd of Strong; and long time best friend, Kathy Searles of Bath; along with many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Those willing to make donations, can donate to the ASPCA or the Shriners Childrens Hospital.

