Michelle Hinton (1965-2024)

FARMINGTON – Michelle B. Hinton of Farmington Maine, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2024, at 11:55 a.m. She was surrounded by the loving staff at Oliver House where she had called home for the last 27 years.

Michelle was born in Waterville, Maine on March 7, 1965. Michelle lived in various foster homes as a child. In February of 1978 she went to live at the Pinkham Home in Strong, Maine, which later became the Strong Nursing Home. This is where she met her special friend Lorraine Mitchell. Michelle attended school in SAD 58. After graduating she attended Sandy River Rehab Center in Strong. She later attended Work First in Farmington. Michelle moved to Oliver House in Farmington in September of 1997. This is where she lived for her remaining 27 years.

Michelle enjoyed attending church with her special friend Lorraine. She especially enjoyed the music. She enjoyed going to plays at the Lakewood Theatre and trips to the park and the library. She loved it when the staff sang to her or read to her. She liked the quiet, watching tv in her room and sitting outside. She also enjoyed trips to Pennsylvania, trips to Camp Tall Pines in the summer and especially the boat rides.

A graveside service will be held on May 18 at the Strong Cemetery at 10 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Life at her home, The Oliver House in the gardens, 482 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington Maine 04938.

Arrangements are under the care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington Maine, where memories, photos and condolences may be shared at dsfuneral.com.