Mildred Duprey (1931- 2024)

Mildred A. (McKenney) Duprey, 92, often known as “Millie” or “Gram” by those who knew her, passed away peacefully at home per her wishes Tuesday morning after suffering a stroke a few days prior. She was surrounded by her immediate family with whom she had lived since 1986.

Millie was born in December of 1931 in LaGrange, ME to Edwin and Bessie Dunbar. She was the 4th youngest of 13 children. She loved growing up on a farm and her Daddy’s store and had many stories she often shared of her childhood. Having left school early so she could help on the farm, Millie later met George “Mac” McKenney in her early 20’s. Mac had a daughter from a prior marriage, Diana McKenney, and with Millie, raised both Diana and a daughter they had together, Christina.

Later in life, Millie & Mac opened a gun shop in Farmington, ME called Mac’s Gun & Sport Shop. Their daughter, Christina, and her husband and young boys moved to Farmington to join them in 1986, moving the shop to their newly built home on Town Farm Road in Fairbanks. When Mac’s health began to fail, they decided to close the shop and Christina and the family converted the space to a family daycare center. Millie was an integral part of the daycare- helping to tend to the young children during nap time, waiting for the school bus for the older children in the morning, and preparing snacks and lunch. All the kids loved her and called her Gram as well.

After the family closed the daycare, and George had passed, Millie continued to help care for her family in Farmington, while also partaking in some of her favorite past-times of Bingo, Senior Plus trips, and visiting her siblings in Bangor, where she also joined the Bangor Troop Greeters. In 2008, Millie earned her Elder Care certificate to help tend to her ailing sister-in-law. She was very proud to have earned her certificate given she only completed a 9th grade education and went on to assist many elderly woman in the Farmington area as well.

She was well known for her homemade cookies (molasses especially), muffins, pies, and tea. Her grandchildren (and son-in-law) fondly remember racing to get the cinnamon or chocolate chip “hot cookies” fresh from the oven and bringing her special tea to school in the mornings. Millie was a great shot, a heck of a Canasta & Cribbage player, and well known for her homemade socks and afghans. Millie was an avid bird watcher and had an on-going battle with the squirrels who threatened their food source. She was often searching for ways to outwit them. In most recent years, puzzles became her preferred past-time, as well as watching some favorite shows including Days of Our Lives, Dr. Pol, and Wheel of Fortune.

Millie is predeceased by her parents, 11 of her siblings, and Mac. She is survived by one brother, Douglas Dunbar of Hermon; her daughters and sons-in-law Christina and Robert Bourassa with whom she lived in Lisbon, and Diana McKenney and her husband Wayne Seymour of Florida; her grandsons Andrew Bourassa and his wife Stacie of Windham, Tyson Bourassa and his wife Kristin of Hawaii, George Morrell and his wife Jessica of Iowa, Jason Seymour of Wisconsin, and granddaughter Ashley Bourassa of Portland; great grandchildren Matt Bourassa of Portland, Matt Seymour and his fiancé of Bucksport, and Nick Seymour and his wife & children of Old Town; along with many nieces, nephews, and other extended family.

Per her wishes, no funeral service or celebration of life will be held. Instead, her ashes will be scattered in the spring at her parents’ gravesite in Hermon, where many other family members are buried as well. In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting donations in her remembrance to local organizations that had meaning to Millie and her family- Dawgs Fight Back, her grand-dog Mocha’s rescue, and Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice, who made it possible to achieve her end of life wishes.

androscoggin.org/donate

dawgsfightback.com/donate or Venmo @dawgsfightback