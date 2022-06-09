Millicent B. Marble (1925-2022)

WILTON – Millicent B. Marble, “Millie”, 96, of Wilton, died Thursday June 2, 2022 in the comfort of her home. She was born July 7, 1925 in Jay, the daughter of Lloyd E. and Bertha L. (Bean) Richards. She was a graduate of Wilton Academy.

She was predeceased by her two brothers Lauriston Richards of Jay, ME and Gene Judkins of Farmington, ME and her sister Geraldine Durrell of S. China, ME She married Kenneth J. “Popeye” Burrill in 1944. He passed in 1984 She later married Harlan Marble. He predeceased her in 2011.

For many years, she was employed at G. H. Bass Shoe in the Purchasing Dept. Millie might be considered “old School” by today’s standards; and, as such those privileged to know and love her, consider that a blessing. She adhered to the standards of the Golden Rule. She had a unique and rare gift of meeting people, heart to heart, where they were and always offered a sincere, genuine calming presence to everyone.

Her favorite times were spent with her family and friends. She enjoyed gardening, travel, music and dancing. She is loved by her son, Michael “Mick” Burrill and his life companion, Susan Twitchell of Farmington, ME. In addition to both of her husbands, she was predecease by her daughter Diana Ryder, earlier this year. Millie is survived by her grandchildren; Lisa Timberlake of ME, Angela Burrill of VA, Randal Ryder of MA, and Candice Wilson of MA; great-grandchildren Amanda Ryder of CT, Stephanie Ryder of MA, Tyler Wilson of MA, Colin Wilson of MA, and Kayla Bard of ME, and 3 great-great grandchildren.

Public memorial graveside services will be held and Friday June 10, at 11 AM at Lakeview Cemetery, Wilton. Following services, her family will be hosting a comfort reception at Millie's home. All are welcome.