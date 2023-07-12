Mona Schuerman (1972-2023)

Mona Schuerman, 50, of New Munster, passed away Monday, July 10, 2023, at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington.

She was born in Farmington Maine, on November 13, 1972, to Robert Jr. and Vickie (nee: Taylor) Oliver. Her early life was spent in New Sharon, Maine, where she graduated from Mt. Blue High School. She moved to Burlington in July of 1998 and then to New Munster in 2001.

On December 30, 2000, Mona was united in marriage to Paul Michael Schuerman. Mona spent her time working as a bank teller for Waukesha State Bank. She also worked for Fidelity Title Company, Flitz in Waterford, and Mays Insurance in Burlington. Mona was an active coach for the Burlington High School shooting team. She was an avid reader, loved spending time up north on Lake McDermott, sharing weekends with the Wilken family and surrounding herself with love and laughter of all family and friends. She loved Maine and the ocean, especially her favorite place in the world, Hermit Island, where Paul proposed to her in 1999. She loved her dogs and was passionate about helping animals as she spent many hours helping and donating to Lakeland Animal Shelter. Most of all Mona loved watching her son grow up.

Mona is survived by her parents; Robert and Vickie of Burlington; husband Paul of New Munster. Son; Tucker at home; grandmother; Doris Oliver; mother-in-law; Jayne Luke; siblings; Tara (Kevin) Kottke; Gina (Brian) Bedessem; Robert (Sabryna) Oliver; Derrick (Sarah) Oliver; siblings-in-laws; Jerome (Mary) Schuerman; Donald (Shelley) Schuerman; Nancy Iverson; Deanna Luke; Karen (Paul) Berenson; She was also lovingly cared for by her Aunt Judy and Uncle Darcy Ellis. She is further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and many nieces and nephews and a shitload of friends.

Mona is preceded in death by her grandparents; Regina and Charles Taylor and Robert Oliver Sr.; father-in-law; Richard Schuerman; father-in-law; Dean Luke and brother-in-law; Tim.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorials to Lakeland Animal Shelter.

A special thank you to Dr. Haider and the nurses at Aurora Cancer Center in Burlington, the nurses in the Intensive Care Unit at Aurora Memorial Hospital and Aurora at Home Hospice.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday July 18, 2023, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in New Munster. Burial will follow in the Parish Cemetery. Relatives and friends can visit with the family from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday July 17, 2023, at the Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home.