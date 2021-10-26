Montris “Monty” R. Tyler (1936-2021)

JAY – Montris “Monty” R. Tyler, 85, of Jay, died Saturday morning, October 23, at her home. She was born in Farmington, July 13, 1936, a daughter of Clifford and Erma Esty Chase and received her education in local schools. On Aug. 23, 1957, she married Calvin B. Tyler in Strong. He died Nov. 8, 2020. Monty was employed at Norwalk Shoe for a time and after her children were born, opened her home for childcare for many area children. She enjoyed her family, bowling of which she did into her 80’s finishing 2nd in the Nationals twice along with beano and playing slots at the casino with Calvin.

She is survived by her son, Rick and his wife, Dalene of Wilton; her daughter, Darlene Tyler and her partner, Darryl of Wilton, granddaughter Chelsey of Biddeford, granddaughter Jessica her husband Cody and great-grand daughter Olivia of Wilton. Grandsons Josh of Wilton and Jared of California.

Public graveside services will be held Friday at 11 am at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton. The family asks that those who desire, consider memorial gifts in her memory to the Kidney Foundation of Maine, 470 Forest Ave., Suite 302, Portland, ME 04101. Memories may be shared in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Funeral services are being cared for by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Road, Jay.